3 Big Questions for Kansas Basketball Ahead of Houston Matchup
As Kansas basketball gears up for a high-stakes clash against the Houston Cougars, the game promises to be a battle of elite talent and coaching prowess.
With both teams boasting impressive resumes, the Jayhawks face several pressing questions as they prepare for this pivotal showdown.
Can Kansas slow down L.J Cryer?
Houston guard L.J. Cryer is one of the most dangerous scoring threats in the country. Averaging 13.8 points per game, Cryer has a knack for creating offense both on and off the ball.
While his shooting percentage sits at 39.1%, he’s a proven shot-maker in big moments, and his confidence is unwavering, even in tough environments like Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas must prioritize containing Cryer, especially in transition and off screens. Guarding him will likely be a group effort, with Dajuan Harris Jr. expected to take on the primary defensive assignment. Harris’ ability to disrupt ball-handlers and contest shots will be critical in limiting Cryer’s impact.
Additionally, the Jayhawks must stay disciplined, avoiding unnecessary fouls that could send Cryer to the free-throw line, where he’s a reliable scorer.
Can Hunter Dickinson and Flory Bidunga Control the Glass?
Rebounding will be a key factor in this game, and Kansas has a potent frontcourt duo in Hunter Dickinson and Flory Bidunga.
Dickinson, a double-double machine, anchors the Jayhawks’ interior presence, while Bidunga, a freshman sensation, has been quietly dominating with an 80% field goal percentage and an impressive 26.2% defensive rebounding rate in conference play.
Houston, however, is no pushover on the boards. Dickinson and Bidunga will need to assert themselves early, boxing out and capitalizing on second-chance opportunities.
Their ability to control the glass could dictate the tempo and prevent Houston from getting easy points on putbacks.
Can Bill Self Outsmart Kelvin Sampson?
This game features a marquee coaching matchup between two of the best in college basketball: Kansas’ Bill Self and Houston’s Kelvin Sampson.
Self will likely emphasize ball movement and high-percentage looks to counter Houston’s suffocating defense. Expect him to utilize Dickinson's magnetivity and passing ability to generate open shots for the perimeter players, including sharpshooters Zeke Mayo and AJ Storr.
Sampson, on the other hand, will aim to disrupt Kansas’ offensive rhythm with aggressive ball pressure and physicality.
The chess match between these two coaches could determine the outcome, especially if the game comes down to late-game execution.