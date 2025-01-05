3 Big Questions for Kansas Basketball Ahead of UCF
Kansas basketball faces a big test on Sunday as they host UCF in their second Big 12 matchup of the season.
As the 9-3 Jayhawks hit the road, here are some questions that'll need to be answered.
1.) How Will the Jayhawks Stop Jordan Ivy-Curry and Keyshawn Hall?
UCF’s backcourt is no joke. Jordan Ivy-Curry (15.7 PPG) and Keyshawn Hall (15.8 PPG) are a dynamic guard duo who can light it up. Ivy-Curry is a quick, shifty scorer who thrives on creating his own shot, while Hall is a bigger guard who uses his frame to bully defenders and finish strong at the rim.
Kansas will have to rely on their perimeter defense to slow these two down. Dajuan Harris Jr. and KJ Adams Jr. are elite defenders, but they'll need to be sharp in ball-screen coverage and close out hard without fouling.
Limiting UCF’s guards in transition will also be critical—if Ivy-Curry and Hall get downhill, it could spell trouble for Kansas.
2.) Can the Jayhawks Get Rebounds Against UCF’s Size?
Let’s talk about the size advantage UCF brings. The Knights are massive, starting with 7-foot-2 freshman Moustapha Thiam, who’s averaging 8.0 points and 5.2 rebounds. Even their forwards, Benny Williams and J.J. Taylor, both stand at 6-foot-8.
Kansas has shown flashes of toughness on the boards, but this game will be a true test. KJ Adams Jr. and Hunter Dickinson will need to control the glass, especially on the defensive end.
Dickinson, standing at 7-foot-1, should match up well against Thiam, but Kansas will also need help from their wings. Rebounding as a team—getting bodies on UCF’s bigs and chasing down long boards—could be the difference.
3.) Can Zeke Mayo Take Over?
Zeke Mayo has been a revelation for the Jayhawks as a graduate transfer. The senior guard is averaging 14.7 points per game and has been efficient, shooting 47% from the field and nearly 38% from deep. In Kansas’ recent loss to West Virginia, Mayo exploded for 27 points and hit 13-of-13 shots at the free-throw line.
The question is whether he can replicate that performance against UCF.
Mayo has been particularly good in pick-and-roll situations, where he uses his crafty dribbling and shooting touch to make plays. If he can get hot early, it could open up opportunities for his teammates, especially Dickinson on the inside.
Kansas needs Mayo to be aggressive, not just as a scorer but as a playmaker.