3 Big Questions for Kansas Basketball Before Cincinnati Matchup
The Kansas Jayhawks are heating up at just the right time.
After back-to-back wins, including a dominant 74-55 performance against Arizona State, the Jayhawks are riding high. But the road to staying hot leads them straight into Cincinnati to face a Bearcats team that’s desperate to bounce back after three straight losses.
Here are three burning questions for the Jayhawks ahead of Saturday’s showdown.
Can Kansas handle Cincinnati’s defense?
Cincinnati’s defense is no joke. Ranked 9th in the nation in points allowed per game (61.0), this squad knows how to frustrate offenses.
Opponents are shooting just 39.1% from the field and an ice-cold 28.6% from three-point range against the Bearcats. Oh, and they’re forcing nearly 13 turnovers a game while keeping teams off the boards.
Kansas will need to be sharp. Turnovers and bad shot selection won’t fly against a team this disciplined on defense.
The Jayhawks have shown they can thrive in the open court, but the real test will be executing in half-court sets against a team that loves to grind it out.
Is Zeke Mayo ready to take over again?
Zeke Mayo was electric against Arizona State. The guy dropped 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting and made it look effortless at times. He even pulled down five rebounds in 32 minutes of action. When Mayo gets rolling, the Jayhawks are tough to beat.
Mayo needs to keep his scoring touch alive while getting his teammates involved. If he can balance both, Kansas will be in great shape to crack the Bearcats’ defensive code.
Can the Jayhawks force Cincinnati to the line?
Here’s where things get interesting. The Bearcats have a big weakness: free throws.
Against Baylor, Cincinnati shot a woeful 50% from the stripe, hitting just 6 of their 12 attempts. For a team that struggles to generate consistent offense, those missed opportunities at the line hurt even more.
Kansas should look to exploit that. If the Jayhawks can play aggressive defense and force Cincinnati into tough situations, they can capitalize on those missed free-throw opportunities.
A few extra fouls could tilt the momentum firmly in Kansas’s favor.
Final Thoughts
This matchup feels like a classic clash of strengths and weaknesses. Cincinnati’s defense is a wall, but their offense—and free-throw shooting—leave much to be desired.
The Bearcats might hang around in the first half, but if Kansas can dictate the tempo and exploit Cincinnati’s flaws, the second half could be all Jayhawks.