3 Big Questions for Kansas Basketball vs. Brown
The No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks are back in Allen Fieldhouse this Sunday, set to take on the Brown Bears.
Kansas (8-2) is riding high after a dominant win over NC State, while Brown enters the matchup with plenty of confidence, boasting a six-game win streak.
As the Jayhawks look to maintain momentum, here are three key questions to consider.
How Will Kansas Contain Kino Lilly Jr.?
Brown’s senior guard Kino Lilly Jr. is on fire this season.
The 6-foot sharpshooter is averaging a career-best 20.2 points per game and has been lights out from beyond the arc, shooting 44% on nine attempts per game. With 20+ points in four of his last five outings, including back-to-back-back 23-point performances, he’s the heartbeat of the Bears' offense.
Kansas will need to decide who gets the tough assignment of guarding Lilly. Whether it’s Dajuan Harris Jr. or Rylan Griffen, the focus will be on limiting his three-point opportunities and forcing him into tougher shots.
Keeping him off the floor as much as possible might be part of the game plan, as Lilly rarely rests.
Can the Jayhawks Exploit Their Size Advantage?
Brown’s lineup is unconventional, starting four guards and relying on undersized big men. At 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, Landon Lewis anchors the paint for the Bears, while 6-foot-5 Aaron Cooley plays at the four.
Both players are productive, averaging double-digit points and combining for 15 rebounds per game, but neither has the size to match Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson.
Dickinson and KJ Adams showcased excellent chemistry in their last game, with Dickinson racking up seven assists while orchestrating the offense from the post.
Expect the Jayhawks to lean heavily on their inside-out game, using Dickinson’s size to dominate the paint and create open looks for shooters.
If Kansas executes this effectively, Brown’s lack of size could become a glaring issue.
Can Kansas Push the Tempo?
Brown thrives on controlling the pace, ranking No. 311 in adjusted tempo according to KenPom. Their deliberate style and long defensive possessions aim to frustrate opponents and keep games close.
For Kansas, the key will be to speed things up and dictate the flow. Transition opportunities off turnovers or long rebounds will be crucial in breaking Brown’s rhythm.
AJ Storr and Griffen, who have struggled in recent games, could use this matchup to regain their confidence by capitalizing on fast breaks and open looks.