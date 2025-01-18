3 Big Takeaways From Kansas Basketball’s Rivalry Win Over Kansas State
The Kansas Jayhawks got back on track Saturday with a solid 84-74 victory over their archrival Kansas State. In a game they badly needed, the Jayhawks delivered with one of their most balanced performances in weeks.
While the offensive numbers weren’t eye-popping, Kansas was efficient where it mattered, shooting 55% from the field, 37% from three, and 76% at the line.
Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Sunflower Showdown.
Hunter Dickinson and Dajuan Harris Jr. Step Up in Style
When the Jayhawks needed their stars to step up, Hunter Dickinson and Dajuan Harris Jr. delivered, especially after recent struggles.
Dickinson was dominant inside, scoring 25 points on 12-of-19 shooting while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out three assists. He set the tone early and kept Kansas steady throughout.
Harris showed why he’s the team’s floor general, putting up 15 points on an efficient 6-of-9 shooting and handing out five assists.
He also pulled down five boards and played with poise when Kansas needed it most.
Zeke Mayo Delivers Another Primetime Performance
Zeke Mayo continues to prove he’s built for the spotlight.
The dynamic guard poured in 24 points, going 4-of-7 from beyond the arc and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.
He also added five rebounds and three assists, showcasing his all-around game and clutch mentality. It’s always great to see your star shine in a rivalry game.
Rylan Griffen’s Role Remains a Mystery
Rylan Griffen was a non-factor in this one, logging just 12 minutes with no points, no shot attempts, and one rebound. With KJ Adams out, Kansas needed defensive help, but Griffen didn’t see enough time to make an impact.
For a player who’s shown flashes of great play this season, his limited role is hard to figure out.