KANSAS

3 Big Takeaways From Kansas Basketball’s Rivalry Win Over Kansas State

The Jayhawks came out on top against their rivals on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.

Mathey Gibson

Jan 18, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self yells at his team during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self yells at his team during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas Jayhawks got back on track Saturday with a solid 84-74 victory over their archrival Kansas State. In a game they badly needed, the Jayhawks delivered with one of their most balanced performances in weeks.

While the offensive numbers weren’t eye-popping, Kansas was efficient where it mattered, shooting 55% from the field, 37% from three, and 76% at the line.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Sunflower Showdown.

Hunter Dickinson and Dajuan Harris Jr. Step Up in Style

Dickinson
Jan 18, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard David Castillo (10) passes the ball over Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

When the Jayhawks needed their stars to step up, Hunter Dickinson and Dajuan Harris Jr. delivered, especially after recent struggles.

Dickinson was dominant inside, scoring 25 points on 12-of-19 shooting while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out three assists. He set the tone early and kept Kansas steady throughout.

Harris showed why he’s the team’s floor general, putting up 15 points on an efficient 6-of-9 shooting and handing out five assists.

He also pulled down five boards and played with poise when Kansas needed it most.

Zeke Mayo Delivers Another Primetime Performance

Zeke Mayo
Jan 18, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) is guarded by Kansas State Wildcats guard David Castillo (10) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Zeke Mayo continues to prove he’s built for the spotlight.

The dynamic guard poured in 24 points, going 4-of-7 from beyond the arc and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.

He also added five rebounds and three assists, showcasing his all-around game and clutch mentality. It’s always great to see your star shine in a rivalry game.

Rylan Griffen’s Role Remains a Mystery

Rylan Griffen
Kansas Jayhawks guard Rylan Griffen (6) runs a route during the second half of the game against North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks inside Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rylan Griffen was a non-factor in this one, logging just 12 minutes with no points, no shot attempts, and one rebound. With KJ Adams out, Kansas needed defensive help, but Griffen didn’t see enough time to make an impact.

For a player who’s shown flashes of great play this season, his limited role is hard to figure out.

Kansas on Sports Illustrated

WATCH: Zeke Mayo Catches Fire Against Kansas State in First Half

WATCH: Kansas Basketball’s Hunter Dickinson Torches Kansas State in Second Half

Kansas Basketball Wins Sunflower Showdown in 10-Point Victory Over Kansas State

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

Home/Basketball