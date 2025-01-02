3 Kansas Basketball New Year’s Resolutions for 2025
As we kick off the new year, the Kansas Jayhawks have a few glaring issues to address if they want to get back to their elite level and contend for a Big 12 title.
After a disappointing loss to West Virginia, it’s clear this team has some soul-searching to do. If they want to right the ship and make a deep run come March, here are three resolutions they should be focusing on.
Get Rylan Griffen and AJ Storr Going
Let’s be burtally honest. Rylan Griffen and AJ Storr have been major letdowns so far.
When you bring in two players with the pedigree of Griffen (a transfer from Alabama) and Storr (from Wisconsin), you expect them to make an immediate impact. But both have struggled, especially on offense. Griffen, who was touted as a key defensive presence, has been steady but uninspiring. Offensively, he’s averaging just 6.9 points a game—hardly the kind of scoring boost Kansas was expecting.
Storr has been even worse, showing little in the way of consistency or leadership. These two need to get it together. Kansas cannot afford to have two of their most important players not meeting expectations.
Whether it’s better shot selection, defensive improvement, or just finding confidence, Griffen and Storr need to turn the corner—fast.
Secure More Rebounds
Kansas is getting out-muscled in the paint, and it’s a problem that’s been hanging around all season.
The loss to West Virginia was a perfect example—Kansas got out-rebounded in critical moments and paid for it. If you can’t control the glass, you’re not going to win in March, especially against teams that are more physical and play with edge.
Flory Bidunga is a stud down there, but the Jayhawks need more from the supporting cast. Guys like KJ Adams and Hunter Dickinson, who should be playing with more force, have to step up.
The team’s frontcourt has to dominate the boards more consistently, especially in close games where second-chance points can decide the outcome. Rebounding is about effort, and right now, Kansas is lacking it in key spots.
If they’re going to make a run, they’ll need to impose their will on the glass.
Get to the Free Throw Line
This is a simple one, but it’s a game-changer. Kansas has not done a great job of getting to the free throw line this season, and that has to change if they want to compete for a title.
The Jayhawks have the talent to attack the rim, but too often, they settle for outside shots or fadeaways instead of putting pressure on the defense and drawing fouls. Zeke Mayo’s flawless 13-for-13 performance from the line against West Virginia shows just how effective a good free throw game can be.
Kansas needs to adopt that mentality and get to the line more often, especially with their best players like Mayo, Bidunga, and Adams. They’ve got the skill to get there; they just need the mindset.
In close games, free throws can make or break a team, and right now, Kansas isn’t capitalizing on that opportunity nearly enough.