3 Key Numbers from Historic Kansas Basketball Collapse Against Baylor
Saturday was a nightmare for Kansas basketball in Waco.
The Jayhawks watched a 21-point lead slip away as Baylor stormed back with a dominant second-half performance.
What started as a promising game quickly turned into one of the most shocking collapses in Kansas basketball history.
1.) 60-30: The Second-Half Meltdown
If you’re wondering how Kansas managed to blow a 21-point lead, look no further than the second-half scoring. The Jayhawks were outscored 60-30 after halftime—yes, you read that right. Baylor flipped the script completely, turning what looked like an easy Kansas win into an 81-70 stunner. The Bears came out of the locker room with energy, aggression, and a whole lot of confidence, while Kansas seemed to leave their first-half spark behind.
2.) 21: The Largest Blown Lead in Kansas History
This wasn’t just any collapse—it was the biggest in Kansas basketball history. The Jayhawks led by as much as 21 points in the first half, and for a program with such a rich winning tradition, giving up that kind of lead is unheard of. Kansas looked unstoppable early on, hitting shots with ease and dominating the pace. But once Baylor found their rhythm, the momentum shifted fast, and the Jayhawks had no answers.
3.) 7-for-9: Robert Wright's Second-Half Shooting
Baylor guard Robert Wright was unstoppable after the break, shooting an incredible 7-for-9 from the field in the second half en route to a 24-point effort. He finished strong at the rim, knocked down mid-range jumpers, and kept Kansas defenders on their heels. His aggressive play was a key factor in Baylor’s comeback, sparking runs that Kansas simply couldn’t contain. When Wright got hot, the energy in the arena shifted—and so did the scoreboard.
This game will go down as one Kansas wishes they could forget, but it’s a reminder of how quickly things can unravel when you don't keep your foot on the gas.