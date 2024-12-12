3 Key Stats That Reveal Kansas' Biggest Strengths and Weaknesses
Kansas basketball has had a bit of a rollercoaster season so far.
On one hand, the preseason No. 1 team has already taken down Duke and handled themselves well in non-conference play. On the other, back-to-back losses to Creighton and Missouri have them searching for answers.
Here are three key stats that show what they’re doing well—and where they still need work.
1.) 78.8 PPG – 12th in the Big 12
Bill Self’s teams are usually known for their offensive firepower, but this year’s scoring has been a bit underwhelming.
Averaging just 78.8 points per game, Kansas sits 12th in the Big 12. Hunter Dickinson leads the way with 15.0 PPG, while Zeke Mayo and Dajuan Harris chip in with 10.9 and 10.7, respectively.
It’s not a bad output, but for a team with championship aspirations, they need to find more consistent scoring. They’ve relied on solid defense at times, but a more dynamic offense is crucial moving forward.
2.) 34.6% from 3-Point Range – 13th in the Big 12
Three-point shooting has been another struggle for Kansas this season.
At 34.6%, they’re ranked 13th in the Big 12 in three-point percentage. David Coit, playing limited minutes, leads the team with an impressive 48.3% from deep. But AJ Storr and Rylan Griffen, both touted as sharp-shooters, are only hitting 36% from three.
For this offense to really take off, the Jayhawks need more consistent shooting from beyond the arc. Better ball movement and finding open looks should help improve this stat, but it’s definitely an area to watch.
3.) 10 Turnovers Per Game – 4th Lowest in the Big 12
One bright spot for Kansas has been their ability to limit turnovers.
At just 10 per game, they rank fourth lowest in the Big 12 in this category. Keeping possession is crucial, and the Jayhawks have done a solid job of taking care of the ball, which allows them to get quality shots off. Dajuan Harris and Zeke Mayo have been particularly good at running the offense without getting careless.
If they can keep up this low turnover rate, it’ll go a long way in helping them get back on track.
As Kansas looks to shake off their recent losses, improving their offense and three-point shooting will be key. But they’ve got the tools to do it, especially if they continue protecting the ball and playing disciplined basketball.