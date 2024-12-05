3 Key Takeaways from Kansas vs. Creighton: Why the Jayhawks Suffered Their First Loss
The Kansas Jayhawks entered Tuesday’s matchup against Creighton with a perfect 7-0 record, but the Bluejays were determined to end that streak.
Behind a dominant second-half performance, Creighton (6-3) secured a 76-63 victory, handing Kansas (7-1) its first loss of the season. Here are three key takeaways from the game.
1.) Creighton’s Momentum Shift
Kansas led briefly in the second half, but Creighton quickly took over with a 51-40 lead after a decisive run. Senior guard David Coit called the sequence "deflating," admitting that the Bluejays came prepared and the Jayhawks didn’t.
From that point on, Creighton maintained control, stifling Kansas’ comeback attempts.
2.) Ryan Kalkbrenner Dominates the Paint
Creighton’s 7-foot-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner returned to action in a big way, posting 17 points and 10 rebounds. He made life miserable for Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson, who was held to just six points and six rebounds on only four shot attempts. With Dickinson neutralized, Creighton forced Kansas to rely heavily on guard Dajuan Harris Jr. to lead the offense. Harris struggled under the increased responsibility, shooting 6-for-21 from the field despite finishing as the team’s leading scorer with 15 points.
3.) Missing Rylan Griffen’s Defensive Impact
Kansas felt the absence of Rylan Griffen, who missed the game due to the flu. Griffen’s ability to disrupt opposing offenses was sorely needed. His absence allowed Creighton’s guards to operate with greater freedom, and one has to wonder how differently the game might have played out if he had been available.
The Jayhawks will look to regroup and address their shortcomings as they prepare for their next challenge.
Meanwhile, Creighton proved that they’re a force to be reckoned with, especially when Kalkbrenner is healthy and firing on all cylinders.