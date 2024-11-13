3 Key Takeaways from Kansas’ 77-69 Win Over Michigan State in Champions Classic
The Kansas Jayhawks took down the Michigan State Spartans 77-69 in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night, powered by a dominant performance from Hunter Dickinson and a milestone victory for head coach Bill Self.
Here’s a look at three major takeaways from Kansas’ statement win.
1.) Hunter Dickinson Dominates on the Big Stage
If there was any doubt about Hunter Dickinson’s place among the nation’s top players, he erased it Tuesday night. The Michigan transfer put on a show, scoring 28 points on an efficient 13-for-21 shooting, including a rare three-pointer. Dickinson also contributed 12 rebounds and three steals.
Dickinson’s all-around performance not only showcased his individual skill but also sent a message to the rest of college basketball: he’s a force to be reckoned with.
His ability to control the paint and make timely shots gives Kansas a unique edge this season. Keep an eye on him as he continues to prove he’s one of the best in the country.
2.) Zeke Mayo’s Versatility Shines Despite Offensive Struggles
Though Zeke Mayo didn’t have his best night shooting (just 2-for-8 from the field), he still found ways to make a meaningful impact. The guard finished with six points, ten rebounds, and seven assists, demonstrating his ability to contribute even when his shot isn’t falling. Mayo's hustle and playmaking kept Kansas’ offense moving, especially against Michigan State’s tough defense.
Transitioning from a mid-major to the power-conference stage can be challenging, but Mayo’s versatility shows he’s more than ready. Against a stout Spartans team, he proved that his game goes beyond scoring—an invaluable asset for a team with championship aspirations.
3.) Bill Self Cements His Legacy with Record-Breaking Win
With Tuesday’s victory, Bill Self became the winningest coach in Kansas basketball history, surpassing the legendary Phog Allen with 591 wins. This historic achievement marks a monumental moment for Self, who has spent two decades as a cornerstone of Jayhawks basketball.
Self’s humble approach and respect for Kansas’ rich basketball tradition make him the perfect steward of the program.
Although he’s quick to deflect praise, his accomplishments speak volumes. This record not only cements his place in Jayhawks history but also further elevates his status as one of college basketball’s all-time greats.
And with plenty of coaching still ahead, Self’s legacy at Kansas is far from complete.