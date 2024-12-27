KANSAS

3 Key Thoughts on Kansas Basketball Before Conference Play

The Jayhawks hold a 9-2 record as they prepare for their challenging conference schedule.

Dec 22, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) shoots as Brown Bears guard Aaron Cooley (21) defends during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
As the Kansas Jayhawks gear up for the start of conference play and their first matchup against West Virginia on Tuesday, the team is showing signs of finding its identity.

With a mix of young talent, experienced transfers, and seasoned veterans, there’s plenty to consider about where the Jayhawks stand and where they might be headed.

Here are three key thoughts on Kansas heading into the heart of the season.

The Team Chemistry is Strong

Dec 22, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) shoots as Brown Bears guard Aaron Cooley (21) looks on during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

One thing that stands out about this year’s Jayhawks is their togetherness.

Despite being a mix of young players, transfers, and returning grinders, the team seems to genuinely enjoy playing together. That cohesion can’t be overstated—it’s often the intangible factor that helps teams weather the ups and downs of a long season.

As the Jayhawks face tougher competition, this unity could prove to be a major asset.

Rylan Griffen and AJ Storr Could Be the X-Factors

Kansas Jayhawks guard Rylan Griffen (6) is charged by North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks guard Noah Ross (5) during the second half of the game inside Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To truly compete at the highest level, Kansas needs more from Rylan Griffen and AJ Storr.

Both players have shown flashes of their potential, but they’ve yet to consistently perform at the level the team needs. If Griffen and Storr can step up and become reliable contributors, it could be the difference between the Jayhawks being a solid team and a serious contender.

Their development will be critical as the season progresses.

Bill Self is Masterfully Managing the Transition

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self waves towards fans after defeating North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks 66-84 inside Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With so many new pieces to integrate, it was always going to take time for this team to gel.

Yet, under the steady guidance of Bill Self, Kansas appears to be finding its groove. After suffering two losses in December, the Jayhawks look like they’re back on track.

Self’s ability to adapt, motivate, and maximize his players’ potential has been on full display, and it’s a big reason why Kansas fans should feel optimistic heading into conference play.

