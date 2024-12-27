3 Key Thoughts on Kansas Basketball Before Conference Play
As the Kansas Jayhawks gear up for the start of conference play and their first matchup against West Virginia on Tuesday, the team is showing signs of finding its identity.
With a mix of young talent, experienced transfers, and seasoned veterans, there’s plenty to consider about where the Jayhawks stand and where they might be headed.
Here are three key thoughts on Kansas heading into the heart of the season.
The Team Chemistry is Strong
One thing that stands out about this year’s Jayhawks is their togetherness.
Despite being a mix of young players, transfers, and returning grinders, the team seems to genuinely enjoy playing together. That cohesion can’t be overstated—it’s often the intangible factor that helps teams weather the ups and downs of a long season.
As the Jayhawks face tougher competition, this unity could prove to be a major asset.
Rylan Griffen and AJ Storr Could Be the X-Factors
To truly compete at the highest level, Kansas needs more from Rylan Griffen and AJ Storr.
Both players have shown flashes of their potential, but they’ve yet to consistently perform at the level the team needs. If Griffen and Storr can step up and become reliable contributors, it could be the difference between the Jayhawks being a solid team and a serious contender.
Their development will be critical as the season progresses.
Bill Self is Masterfully Managing the Transition
With so many new pieces to integrate, it was always going to take time for this team to gel.
Yet, under the steady guidance of Bill Self, Kansas appears to be finding its groove. After suffering two losses in December, the Jayhawks look like they’re back on track.
Self’s ability to adapt, motivate, and maximize his players’ potential has been on full display, and it’s a big reason why Kansas fans should feel optimistic heading into conference play.