3 Key Ways Kansas Basketball Can Get AJ Storr Going
AJ Storr’s struggles to find his rhythm for Kansas basketball have been one of the team’s more perplexing storylines this season.
After transferring from Wisconsin, where he averaged 16.8 points per game, Storr was expected to be a key contributor for the Jayhawks. However, with conference play looming, he has yet to reach the level of performance many anticipated.
His recent play has raised concerns, but there are ways Kansas can help him rediscover his game and become the dynamic scorer they need.
Here are three strategies Kansas could employ to help Storr break out of his funk.
Simplify His Role on Offense
One of the primary reasons Storr has struggled is that he has not been able to settle into a rhythm offensively. Kansas can help him by running specific plays designed to get him easy looks, particularly early in games.
Off-ball screens: Storr is a capable shooter, and moving him without the ball can create open looks. Setting screens away from the ball will allow him to catch and shoot in rhythm. Think of utilizing him in pin-down actions, which could create opportunities for Storr to catch the ball on the move and square up for a jumper.
Quick transition opportunities: Storr thrives when he’s able to get out in transition, where his athleticism can shine. Kansas should push the pace and look to feed Storr in fast-break situations, where he can finish in transition or set up for a quick three-pointer. His explosiveness in open space could help build his confidence early.
Isolation plays: While not the go-to option for Kansas’ offense, running isolation sets for Storr could allow him to display his scoring ability. Getting him the ball in space, especially in matchups where he has a favorable defender, can be a great way to build his confidence and get him in rhythm.
Utilize Storr as a Secondary Ball Handler
Kansas has a massive amount of talent on the roster, and at times, that talent has overshadowed Storr’s inability to create right now. However, Storr possesses the skills to be a secondary ball handler, and putting him in that role could help ease some of the pressure.
Pick-and-roll situations: Storr can run pick-and-roll with a big man, such as Hunter Dickinson, to create mismatches. Storr is athletic enough to drive past defenders or hit the pull-up jumper when the defense sags off him. This also puts less pressure on him to be a primary creator, allowing him to play off others while still maintaining a role in the offense.
Ball screen actions: Moving Storr into actions where he can use ball screens more effectively could open up his game. As a secondary ball handler, Storr can be used to manipulate defenders and either create for others or take a shot himself. This could help him feel more comfortable and force defenders to respect his playmaking ability.
Provide Emotional Support and Encouragement
At the heart of Storr’s struggles is his apparent lack of confidence. As much as his physical game needs adjustment, his mental state may be the biggest barrier to his success.
Whether it’s through one-on-one conversations with Coach Self or mentorship from veteran players, Storr needs to feel like the coaching staff and his teammates believe in his potential.
The pressure on him is mounting, but fostering an environment where Storr feels supported could allow him to relax and rediscover his swagger.
When players are mentally free to just play the game, they often perform better, and that could be the key to unlocking the Storr Kansas envisioned when they brought him in.
Conclusion: Time Is of the Essence
The talent is undeniably there, and with the right adjustments, Storr can still become a game-changing player for Kansas. But time is running out as conference play draws near, and Kansas needs to act fast if they want to get the most out of their prized transfer.