3 Keys for Kansas Basketball Against Michigan State
Kansas, the nation's top-ranked team, prepares to take on Michigan State in a much-anticipated Champions Classic showdown.
Here’s what the Jayhawks need to focus on to come out on top.
1.) Limit Turnovers
Kansas has shown impressive ball control so far this season, including in their 92-89 win over North Carolina, where they committed just three turnovers.
South Dakota State transfer Zeke Mayo will handle primary ball-handling duties, supported by David Coit and AJ Storr. Michigan State’s defense, known for its aggression under coach Tom Izzo, will look to disrupt Kansas and force them into a slower half-court game.
Protecting the ball will be critical for Kansas to maintain control of the game.
2.) Contain Jaxon Kohler in the Post
Michigan State’s junior forward Jaxon Kohler has been dominant, averaging 12.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game this season.
Kansas’s frontcourt, led by defensive anchor KJ Adams and standout transfer Hunter Dickinson, will have their hands full. Kohler, at 6-foot-9, is a physical presence and will be Kansas's toughest test inside the paint so far.
Flory Bidunga’s athleticism could also come into play, potentially providing Kansas with an additional defensive edge against Kohler.
3.) Control the Tempo and Push Transition
The Spartans rank 246th in the nation in adjusted tempo, preferring a slower pace.
Although Jaden Akins, Michigan State’s leading scorer at 16.5 points per game, poses a scoring threat, he’s only shooting 14% from beyond the arc. For Kansas, maintaining an uptempo pace will prevent Michigan State from settling into their preferred rhythm.
Transition play will be key; pushing the ball and exploiting gaps in transition could leave Michigan State scrambling and give Kansas the upper hand.