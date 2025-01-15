3 Keys for Kansas Basketball to Upset No. 2 Iowa State
As Kansas prepares to take on Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum, the odds may be stacked against the Jayhawks, but the path to victory is clear.
If Kansas can execute in these critical areas, they’ll have a shot at derailing the Cyclones’ win streak and making a statement in the Big 12 race.
Win the Turnover Battle
Iowa State thrives on forcing turnovers and turning them into points, ranking among the best in the nation in defensive efficiency. Kansas needs to play with discipline, limit careless mistakes, and avoid letting the Cyclones capitalize on transition opportunities.
On the flip side, the Jayhawks must create disruption of their own, pressuring Iowa State’s guards and forcing them out of their comfort zone.
Dominate Second-Chance Opportunities
With Iowa State’s size in the paint, rebounding will be a critical factor. Hunter Dickinson and Flory Bidunga need to crash the boards on both ends of the floor. Offensive rebounds can not only lead to easy putbacks but also give Kansas extra possessions to chip away at Iowa State’s defense.
Winning the battle on the glass will allow the Jayhawks to dictate the flow of the game and keep the Cyclones from finding their rhythm.
Find a Go-To Scorer Early
In big games, Kansas needs someone to take the reins offensively. Whether it’s Hunter Dickinson dominating in the post, Zeke Mayo heating up from outside, or DaJuan Harris Jr. orchestrating the offense, the Jayhawks need a clear leader to set the tone.
Establishing an offensive identity early will be crucial to keep Iowa State on their heels and prevent their defense from settling in.
Final Thoughts...
Winning at Hilton Coliseum is never easy, and Iowa State has shown why they’re one of the best teams in the country. But Kansas has the talent, depth, and experience to rise to the occasion.
By protecting the ball, crashing the boards, and leaning on their stars, the Jayhawks can walk out of Ames with a signature win.