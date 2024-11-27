3 Things We Learned From Kansas Basketball's Big Win Over No. 11 Duke
On Tuesday night, the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks pulled off a dramatic 73-72 victory over No. 11 Duke, and it was a game that taught us a lot about this team.
Here’s what stood out.
1.) This Team Has Fight
One thing was clear: this Kansas squad doesn’t back down. Even when things got tough — especially after Hunter Dickinson’s ejection in the second half — the Jayhawks kept battling.
With the game hanging in the balance, they showed serious grit, staying composed and finishing strong. Rylan Griffen’s clutch free throws with just seconds left sealed the win, but the real takeaway was how this team sticks together and fights for every possession.
That kind of resilience will serve them well all season.
2.) Hunter Dickinson’s Impact Is Huge — And His Absence Was Felt
Hunter Dickinson was a force in the first half. His size and skill were critical, both defensively and offensively, and he helped Kansas control the paint.
But once he was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul in the second half, the game shifted. Duke began to attack the rim more easily, and without Dickinson, Kansas struggled to keep up defensively.
His absence was a glaring reminder of just how important he is to this team. His leadership, rebounding, and presence in the paint are absolutely irreplaceable.
3.) Kansas Is the Best Team in the Country
Despite all the drama, Kansas showed why they’re among the top teams in college basketball.
They have depth, talent, and the ability to adapt, making them a serious contender. With players like Dickinson, DaJuan Harris Jr., and others stepping up, the Jayhawks proved they can handle any challenge.
Beating a top team like Duke in a neutral environment is no small feat, and it solidified that Kansas has what it takes to be the best.