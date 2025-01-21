KANSAS

Could AJ Storr Finally Be on the Verge of Breaking Out for Kansas?

The Wisconsin transfer has struggled this season, but things might finally be looking up.

Mathey Gibson

Nov 19, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard AJ Storr (2) dunks the ball during the second half against the North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
It’s no secret AJ Storr’s junior season with Kansas basketball has been a challenging one.

After transferring from Wisconsin—where he averaged an impressive 16.8 points on 43% shooting from the field and 32% from three-point range, earning All-Big Ten honors—Storr has struggled to find his rhythm in Lawrence.

His role has shifted significantly, with his scoring dropping to 6.7 points per game and his minutes reduced by 11 per outing compared to last season. Add to that some noticeable frustrations in his body language, and it’s clear this season hasn’t gone as he might have envisioned.

But when the Jayhawks needed him most in their recent win over Kansas State, Storr answered the call. With KJ Adams sidelined by a shoulder injury, the 6-foot-7, 205-pound transfer stepped up, delivering his most complete defensive performance of the season.

“It definitely felt good to be out there with my team playing the game I love,” Storr said after the game.

Storr contributed seven points on 3-of-6 shooting, grabbed a rebound, and recorded a steal in 17 minutes. More importantly, he brought energy and focus to the defensive end—an area where he hasn’t always performed at his best this season.

“Obviously we have one of our best players out right now,” Storr added. “Somebody is going to have to step up and fill those minutes. I’m looking forward to going out there and competing.”

While Storr’s transition to Kansas hasn’t been seamless—particularly with Zeke Mayo emerging as one of the best players in the country and taking a backseat—his performance against Kansas State might just be a turning point.

Playing with more confidence and purpose, Storr showed glimpses of the player who shined at Wisconsin.

Kansas, now looking to build on its momentum, heads to Fort Worth to face TCU on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT.

Could this be the start of a breakout stretch for AJ Storr? Jayhawks fans will certainly be watching.

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

