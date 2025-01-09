AJ Storr Struggles Again: What Went Wrong for Kansas Guard Against Arizona State
LAWRENCE, Kan. — For Kansas basketball guard AJ Storr, Wednesday night’s matchup against Arizona State was another tough outing.
In just three first-half minutes, Storr’s struggles were glaring, and his impact was decidedly negative during his brief time on the floor.
In a mere 180 seconds, Storr missed a three-pointer, had two turnovers, a foul, a defensive rebound, and a -7 point differential.
Those three minutes coincided with Kansas falling behind early, and the Jayhawks looked more in sync when Storr took a seat.
Kansas head coach Bill Self has been leaning into a rotation that increasingly leaves Storr on the outside looking in. Alabama transfer Rylan Griffen, who plays a similar position, has been thriving in recent games, hitting shots and providing energy that Storr has yet to deliver consistently.
The potential is there for Storr—he’s a long, athletic guard with shooting touch—but his inability to find a rhythm and his apparent disengagement have raised concerns.
At times, his body language on the court seems indifferent, an issue that has not gone unnoticed by commentators and anybody with eyes.
Storr arrived in Lawrence with big aspirations, declaring confidently before the season, “I’m planning to be in the [NBA] draft next year.”
While that confidence is admirable, it hasn’t yet translated to production on the court.
It’s not unusual for players to take time adjusting to Kansas’ demanding system, but for Storr, the clock is ticking.
Kansas has found a groove with its current rotation, and Storr’s path to significant minutes looks increasingly difficult unless he can turn things around quickly.
The Jayhawks ultimately overcame Arizona State, erasing a halftime deficit to secure a big win.
For Storr, however, the night served as another reminder that earning a place in Kansas’ lineup—and living up to his lofty aspirations—will take more than just potential.