Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Chaos Continues
The Kansas Jayhawks have had a rough patch recently, with their loss to Utah showing just how much they've struggled this season.
Despite preseason hype, things haven’t gone as planned, and they find themselves needing to bounce back.
With teams like Texas Tech and Baylor making moves, the competition in the Big 12 is extremely volatile at the moment.
Kansas has a big game coming up against BYU, and a win could be exactly what they need to turn things around.
Here's how things are shaking out so far in the conference.
Big 12 Power Rankings
1.) Houston Cougars (21-4, 13-1)
Houston’s win over Arizona puts them in the driver’s seat for another Big 12 regular-season title ahead of a Tuesday game at Arizona State.
2.) Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-5, 11-3)
Texas Tech moved past Arizona with a double-overtime win over Arizona State, setting up a showdown at TCU on Tuesday.
3.) Arizona Wildcats (17-8, 11-3)
Arizona dropped two straight for the first time since November and will try to bounce back Monday at Baylor.
4.) Iowa State Cyclones (20-5, 10-4)
The Cyclones have won three straight since the return of Milan Momcilovic and face Colorado next on Tuesday.
5.) Baylor Bears (16-9, 8-6)
Baylor will look to build momentum after an overtime win over West Virginia when they host Arizona on Monday.
6.) BYU Cougars (17-8, 8-6)
BYU picked up two big wins last week and will try for a third against Kansas on Tuesday.
7.) TCU Horned Frogs (14-11, 7-7)
TCU has won four of its last five and faces a tough test at home Tuesday against Texas Tech.
8.) Kansas Jayhawks (17-8, 8-6)
Kansas is reeling from a loss at Utah and needs a big win Tuesday at BYU to get back on track.
9.) Kansas State Wildcats (13-12, 7-7)
Kansas State split games last week and looks to stay competitive in the Big 12 with a favorable closing schedule.
10.) West Virginia Mountaineers (15-10, 6-8)
West Virginia’s promising season has spiraled after an 11-2 start, with a must-win game Wednesday against Cincinnati.
11.) Cincinnati Bearcats (15-10, 5-9)
Cincinnati’s three-game win streak ended at Iowa State, but they’ll aim to bounce back against West Virginia and TCU this week.
12.) Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-13, 4-10)
Oklahoma State’s brutal loss to Texas Tech has them desperate for a win Wednesday against Central Florida.
13.) Utah Utes (14-11, 6-8)
Utah shocked Kansas on Saturday and looks to keep rolling with games against Kansas State and Central Florida this week.
14.) Central Florida Knights (13-12, 4-10)
Central Florida’s six-game losing streak could end Wednesday against Oklahoma State.
15.) Arizona State Sun Devils (12-13, 3-11)
Arizona State’s losing streak continued, and they now face a daunting matchup with Houston on Tuesday.
16.) Colorado Buffaloes (10-15, 1-13)
Colorado earned its first conference win over Central Florida but now faces Iowa State on the road.