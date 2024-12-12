Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Where Does Kansas Stand?
The Big 12 is once again showing why it’s the toughest league in college basketball.
Top to bottom, there’s no easy night in this conference. From national title contenders to gritty underdogs capable of shocking anyone, every team has something to prove. With elite coaching, stacked rosters, and intense rivalries, the competition is as fierce as ever.
This year’s mix of seasoned veterans and breakout stars is making every game a must-watch. Whether you're at the top or clawing to move up, life in the Big 12 is a grind, and that’s what makes it so exciting.
Here's how the league is shaking out so far.
Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings
16.) TCU
Jamie Dixon’s squad remains at the bottom after following a solid win over Xavier with a letdown loss to Vanderbilt.
15.) Kansas State
The Wildcats continue to struggle, with another tough loss to St. John’s highlighting their inconsistency.
14.) Arizona
The Wildcats’ inability to beat strong opponents keeps them near the bottom, despite some flashes of potential.
13.) UCF
Injury woes keep the Knights from climbing, though Jordan Ivy-Curry’s emergence offers hope for the future.
12.) Oklahoma State
The Cowboys showed promise with back-to-back road wins, but they still have ground to cover to compete with the Big 12’s best.
11.) Utah
A loss to St. Mary’s dropped the Utes down, though their offense is beginning to find some consistency.
10.) Colorado
The Buffaloes stay afloat thanks to an early-season win over UConn, but recent struggles have them trending downward.
9.) BYU
The Cougars are searching for consistency after a tough loss to Providence, despite their exciting potential.
8.) Arizona State
The Sun Devils’ young roster continues to develop, and they’re on the verge of making noise with a big win.
7.) Texas Tech
Close losses to quality teams and a lack of marquee wins keep the Red Raiders just outside the top tier.
6.) West Virginia
Javon Small and Tucker DeVries have led the Mountaineers to surprising success, with key wins over Gonzaga and Georgetown.
5.) Cincinnati
The Bearcats’ scrappy style keeps them competitive, though a loss to Villanova dampened their recent momentum.
4.) Baylor
While the Bears haven’t reached their full potential, they remain a top contender with a challenging early schedule.
3.) Houston
A strong rebound win over Butler gets the Cougars back in the top three, showcasing their depth and experience.
2.) Kansas
Despite a rough week with back-to-back losses, the Jayhawks’ talent and coaching keep them in the top tier of the Big 12.
1.) Iowa State
The Cyclones claimed the top spot with a thrilling win over Marquette, solidifying themselves as a national title contender.