Bill Self and Kansas Basketball Continue to Dominate a Key Metric
Even after a few down years in Lawrence, the Kansas Jayhawks are still widely recognized as one of the best college basketball programs in the sport.
Not only did head coach Bill Self lead KU to a national championship in 2022, but he has also guided his team through the gauntlet that is the Big 12 Conference.
Despite facing fierce competition from top programs year after year, Self's Jayhawks have consistently held their own against some of the best teams in the country.
Dating back to the 2010-11 season, Kansas holds the most victories over AP Top 25 opponents with 109.
Kansas leads this key metric by a far margin. Even No. 2 Michigan State (83) trails KU by 26 wins, followed by No. 3 Duke (79), No. 4 Kentucky (76), and No. 5 Baylor (70).
Across the past three regular seasons, the Jayhawks only have an 18-16 record against AP Top 25 teams, but they have over a decade of prior success to make up for it.
This statistic goes to show how battle-tested some KU squads were before entering the postseason.
Considering KU assembles a difficult nonconference schedule every season and plays in a premier basketball conference, the gap between the Jayhawks and the other schools on the list won’t change anytime soon.