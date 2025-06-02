KANSAS

Bill Self and Kansas Basketball Continue to Dominate a Key Metric

Over the past 15 college basketball seasons, Bill Self and the Jayhawks have dominated an impressive statistic.

Joshua Schulman

Kansas head coach Bill Self looks on during a college basketball game against Missouri at the Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 9, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan.
Kansas head coach Bill Self looks on during a college basketball game against Missouri at the Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 9, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. / Abigail Landwehr/Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Even after a few down years in Lawrence, the Kansas Jayhawks are still widely recognized as one of the best college basketball programs in the sport.

Not only did head coach Bill Self lead KU to a national championship in 2022, but he has also guided his team through the gauntlet that is the Big 12 Conference.

Despite facing fierce competition from top programs year after year, Self's Jayhawks have consistently held their own against some of the best teams in the country.

Dating back to the 2010-11 season, Kansas holds the most victories over AP Top 25 opponents with 109.

Kansas leads this key metric by a far margin. Even No. 2 Michigan State (83) trails KU by 26 wins, followed by No. 3 Duke (79), No. 4 Kentucky (76), and No. 5 Baylor (70).

Across the past three regular seasons, the Jayhawks only have an 18-16 record against AP Top 25 teams, but they have over a decade of prior success to make up for it.

This statistic goes to show how battle-tested some KU squads were before entering the postseason.

Considering KU assembles a difficult nonconference schedule every season and plays in a premier basketball conference, the gap between the Jayhawks and the other schools on the list won’t change anytime soon.

feed

Published
Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

Home/Basketball