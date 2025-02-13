Bill Self Sounds Off with Bold Take on NIL and Parity for Kansas Basketball
Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self didn’t hold back when talking about how the NIL era is reshaping college basketball.
With more parity across the board, Self explained how NIL deals are leading to a more balanced distribution of talent.
"Absolutely," Self said when asked if there’s parity in college hoops this year. "The reason is in the past when certain programs may get three guys that are all rated in the top 15 in America. Now, you couldn’t afford to get three guys like that, so they’re going to different places."
Self pointed out that NIL deals have made programs more selective, adding, "And you don’t pay guys unless they’re good enough to beat teams that also [have] real guys."
Kansas, backed by its long-time partnership with adidas, is one of the programs best positioned to thrive in the NIL era. The Jayhawks' relationship with the sportswear giant helps them remain competitive in the recruiting space, ensuring top-tier players continue to see Kansas as a destination.
Despite these changes, Kansas is still landing top-tier talent. One of their latest recruiting victories is securing Darryn Peterson, a five-star shooting guard and one of the top players in the 2025 class.
With the NIL landscape constantly shifting, Self’s blunt assessment shows he’s ready to navigate this new world while using every resource—including Kansas' ties to adidas—to keep the Jayhawks at the top of college hoops.