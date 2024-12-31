Bill Self Calls Out Rylan Griffen, AJ Storr After Kansas’ Loss to West Virginia
Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self didn’t hold back following the Jayhawks' 62-61 loss to West Virginia on Tuesday night, particularly when it came to the performances of Rylan Griffen and AJ Storr.
Self was short and to the point when asked about the two players.
When asked what he saw from Griffen and Storr, Self’s response was blunt: “Nothing.”
It was a clear sign of frustration as the two transfers have struggled to make an impact in Kansas' rotation.
Self also addressed the issue of Flory Bidunga’s minutes, hinting that there might be a shift in the lineup. When asked if Bidunga's minutes would come at KJ Adams Jr.'s expense, Self suggested that playing three bigs might be a solution, as he wasn't getting enough from certain positions—likely referring to Griffen and Storr.
Storr, who transferred from Wisconsin, had a tough game, playing only 15 minutes in the loss. He finished 0-for-2 from the field, didn't make any significant contributions, and struggled defensively, getting beat a few times.
His body language reflected the frustration, as he failed to make much of an impact on either end of the court.
Griffen, who transferred from Alabama, showed slightly better defense but still didn’t do much offensively, finishing with just 2 points on 1-for-3 shooting, 2 rebounds, a foul, and a turnover in 18 minutes of play.
For someone who was expected to be a consistent starter and contributor, Griffen’s performance has been disappointing, and his 6.9 points per game this season fall short of the expectations placed on him when he arrived at Kansas.
A key parallel to Griffen's struggles is the success of Labaron Philon, a former Kansas commit.
Philon, once a major target for the Jayhawks, was ultimately passed over in favor of Griffen, who transferred from the Crimson Tide in April. As a result, Kansas didn’t fully pursue Philon in the final stages of his recruitment.
Now a freshman, Philon is showing why he was so highly sought after. Averaging 12.4 points per game, he’s quickly become a key contributor for his new team in Tuscaloosa.
In contrast, Griffen has had a hard time making an impact for Self's squad. If there’s been any impact at all, it’s likely been a negative one.
For Kansas to get back on track, Self will need more from Griffen and Storr.
The loss to West Virginia dropped the Jayhawks to 9-3 (0-1 Big 12), and with tougher games ahead, Kansas needs more consistency from these players if they hope to turn things around in conference play.
Self’s post-game comments are a sign that the pressure is on, and it’s up to Griffen and Storr to find a way to contribute in meaningful ways moving forward.