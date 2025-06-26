Bill Self Excited About Kansas Adding Paul Mbiya to 2025-26 Roster
The Kansas Jayhawks announced that Congolese center Paul Mbiya committed on Wednesday, one day after landing coveted guard Kohl Rosario.
Head coach Bill Self shared his enthusiasm about bringing Mbiya into the program in the school’s official press release.
“We’ve had a good last couple of days recruiting with Kohl (Rosario) signing yesterday and Paul today,” Self said.
“Paul is big," he continued. "He’s a legit 6-11 with a wingspan of 7-foot, 8 inches. He fits very well with the way we play. He is an immediate impact guy, and he gives us much-needed size to go along with Flory (Bidunga) and Bryson (Tiller).”
Coach Self is clearly thrilled to add a player with serious NBA potential to the roster, and Jayhawk fans likely feel the same.
At 6-foot-10 with a reported 7-foot-7 wingspan, the Congo native offers tremendous defensive upside.
Mbiya joins Flory Bidunga to give the Jayhawks a loaded depth chart at the center position. It will be interesting to see how Self utilizes two young, raw big men in the frontcourt.
With Mbiya on board, KU has now filled 13 of its 14 scholarships and checked off one of its most important needs.