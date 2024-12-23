Bill Self: Jayhawks Are Progressing, But Still Finding Their Identity
Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self sees progress in his team, but he isn’t ready to say the Jayhawks have fully discovered their identity just yet.
Following an 87-53 win over Brown, Self gave a realistic but optimistic take on where his squad stands.
“No, but I think we’re better than we were a week ago,” Self said when asked if the team had found its identity. “So, do we have an identity? No, probably not yet. But they like each other, and the ball moves, and they share it. It’s a pretty unselfish group for the most part.”
That unselfishness was on full display against Brown, with Zeke Mayo and Hunter Dickinson leading the way. Mayo’s 25 points, along with Dickinson’s double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds, highlighted the team’s potential when everything is clicking.
Self didn’t shy away from pointing out areas for improvement, particularly in the grit and execution required to win close games.
“From a toughness standpoint, and from defensive rebounding and making the hard plays that actually win close games, we’ve got to get better with that stuff,” he explained.
Still, the message was clear. The Jayhawks are on the right track. The team’s chemistry and willingness to share the ball provide a strong foundation.
With continued focus on those tough, game-changing plays, Kansas has the pieces to develop into a contender.
For now, the signs of growth are there, and Self’s optimism reflects a team that’s steadily finding its way.