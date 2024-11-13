Bill Self Makes Kansas History as No. 1 Jayhawks Beat Michigan State 77-69
In a highly anticipated matchup at the Champions Classic on Tuesday night, the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks outlasted the Michigan State Spartans 77-69, with Bill Self setting a new milestone as Kansas’ winningest head coach.
Self’s 591st career victory with the Jayhawks pushed him past the legendary Phog Allen, adding a historic footnote to the contest.
Hunter Dickinson proved to be the driving force for Kansas, dominating with a powerful 28-point performance. Shooting 13-for-21 from the field, Dickinson showcased his versatility by hitting a three-pointer and adding 12 rebounds and three steals, solidifying his impact on both ends of the floor.
Transfer guard Zeke Mayo also made key contributions, despite a modest 2-for-8 shooting night, scoring six points. Mayo pulled down 10 rebounds and dished out seven assists, effectively orchestrating the Jayhawks' offense.
Rylan Griffen, an Alabama transfer, chipped in 10 points on 4-for-10 shooting, including two crucial catch-and-shoot three-pointers. Griffen also collected six rebounds, adding depth to the Kansas lineup.
Kansas, previously tidy with the ball in a three-turnover game against UNC, was less careful against the Spartans, committing 10 turnovers.
However, they maintained control of the game, thanks to a strong defensive effort despite some foul trouble. The Jayhawks were whistled for 19 fouls, with forward AJ Storr fouling out and freshman center Flory Bidunga finishing with four.
Now standing at 3-0, the Jayhawks will look to extend their winning streak in their next matchup against Oakland.