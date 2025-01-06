Bill Self Says Team Was Angry in Kansas Blowout of UCF
In the aftermath of the Jayhawks' dominant victory 99-48 over UCF on Sunday, head coach Bill Self didn’t mince words about the team’s mindset heading into the game.
According to Self, Kansas came out with a sense of urgency and anger, fueled by their disappointing performance earlier in the week.
“I think we played like a pissed off team,” Self said. “I think that we were connected. I think that we respected the situation that we were in. I think the guys were, and rightfully so, disappointed. But even more importantly, embarrassed and that was fun to go out and see that.”
Self’s comments reflected a team that had clearly channeled their frustration from previous games into a focused and aggressive performance. The Jayhawks came out with a fire, dominating on both ends of the floor, and the result was a convincing win.
The team’s intensity was evident from the start, with Kansas quickly building a sizable lead and never letting up. Players like Flory Bidunga, Hunter Dickinson, and Rylan Griffen set the tone, playing with a level of determination that Self praised. The result was a statement performance—one that showed the Jayhawks were ready to bounce back and put their early struggles behind them.
“We were connected,” Self added, emphasizing how the team played together and fed off each other's energy. The response was everything Self had hoped for after a challenging stretch of games.
The Jayhawks’ ability to shake off their past frustrations and perform at such a high level was something Self didn’t take for granted. “It was fun to go out and see that,” he said, clearly pleased with how his team responded.
For Kansas, the win over UCF was huge, and maybe a sign that they could turn things around and build momentum for the rest of the season.