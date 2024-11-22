Bill Self Warns Kansas Basketball Duo Hasn’t Found Their Comfort Zone
As the Kansas Jayhawks continue to navigate their season, head coach Bill Self has some concerns about the comfort level of two key players: Rylan Griffen and AJ Storr.
Despite the team’s overall positive direction, Self doesn’t believe the duo has fully found their rhythm yet.
“I still think Rylan [Griffen] and AJ [Storr] aren’t comfortable yet,” Self said.
Griffen, averaging 7.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game with a shooting percentage of 43.3%, has been solid but hasn’t yet become a consistent offensive force for the Jayhawks.
Storr, who’s posting 9.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game with a 48.7% shooting clip, has had some solid performances but has yet to fully adjust to the team’s system.
His assessment suggests that while both players have shown flashes of potential, they have yet to settle into their roles completely.
However, Self remains optimistic about the bigger picture for the Jayhawks. Despite the adjustment period for his newcomers, he believes the team is on the right track.
“Big picture, we’re trending in a good direction,” Self added. “So there’s a lot of things to get better at, but I do think we’re gaining on it.”
Self’s confidence in the team's overall trajectory is encouraging, and with time, Griffen and Storr are expected to become more comfortable and make bigger impacts for the Jayhawks.
Kansas will look to continue their upward momentum as the season progresses, with the hope that these two players will find their footing sooner rather than later.
The Jayhawks will look to test their growth when they face Duke in Las Vegas at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26.