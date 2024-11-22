Can Anybody Slow Down Cooper Flagg? Kansas Basketball Might Be the Answer
Cooper Flagg has been nothing short of electrifying for the Duke Blue Devils.
The star forward has been delivering great performances this season, averaging 16.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. However, Kansas basketball may have the perfect arsenal to present Flagg with his toughest challenge yet on November 26.
With a frontcourt trio of Hunter Dickinson, KJ Adams, and Flory Bidunga, the Jayhawks boast the kind of defensive versatility and depth that few teams in the country can match.
Dickinson is a proven rim protector with a knack for altering shots, while Adams brings an unmatched motor and switchability on the defensive end.
Add in Bidunga, a five-star freshman phenom with elite shot-blocking instincts, and Kansas has a three-headed monster capable of disrupting even the most dynamic player.
Flagg’s Weak Spots
While Flagg’s numbers are impressive, there are areas where Kansas can exploit vulnerabilities.
His shooting efficiency—44.2% overall and just 22.2% from three—leaves room for Kansas to sag off on the perimeter and dare him to hit outside shots.
With an effective field goal percentage (eFG%) of 48.1%, Flagg’s scoring output is largely reliant on finishing at the rim, where Dickinson and Bidunga will be waiting.
Flagg’s ball-handling under pressure is another area to watch. His turnover rate spikes when faced with physical defenders, and Kansas’ length and physicality could force him into difficult decisions, especially in the half-court.
Why Kansas Matches Up Better Than Anyone
Most teams simply don’t have the personnel to contain a player of Flagg’s caliber.
Kansas does.
The Jayhawks can throw a variety of looks at him—Dickinson’s size, Adams’ versatility, and Bidunga’s athleticism. This mix of defensive options allows them to adjust to Flagg’s game in real-time, whether it’s contesting his drives or denying him second-chance opportunities on the boards.
More importantly, Kansas thrives on team defense.
Their rotations are crisp, and they rank among the top in defensive efficiency, allowing just 66.7 points per game.
Against a player like Flagg, who thrives on exploiting defensive lapses, Kansas’ discipline will be crucial.
The Bottom Line
Flagg is undoubtedly one of the most exciting players in college basketball, but Kansas has the rare combination of talent and depth to slow him down.
If anyone can contain him, it’s this Jayhawks team.