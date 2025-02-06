Can Kansas Basketball Win Out? Projections Say Maybe
Kansas basketball is in a solid position heading into the final stretch of the season, but can the Jayhawks actually win out?
According to KenPom projections, it won’t be easy, but it’s not impossible either.
After defeating No. 8 Iowa State last time out, Kansas is favored in nearly every remaining game on the schedule—except for a tough road matchup against Houston.
With a projected final record of 22-9 (13-7 in Big 12 play), the Jayhawks still have an outside shot at finishing on a high note.
Breaking Down the Path to the Finish Line
- Sat, Feb. 8 – @ Kansas State (W, 73-67 | 71%)
- Tue, Feb. 11 – vs. Colorado (W, 79-60 | 95%)
- Sat, Feb. 15 – @ Utah (W, 75-68 | 76%)
- Tue, Feb. 18 – @ BYU (W, 73-72 | 55%)
- Sat, Feb. 22 – vs. Oklahoma State (W, 81-62 | 96%)
- Mon, Feb. 24 – @ Colorado (W, 75-64 | 84%)
- Sat, Mar. 1 – vs. Texas Tech (W, 72-69 | 63%)
- Mon, Mar. 3 – @ Houston (L, 69-60 | 23%)
- Sat, Mar. 8 – vs. Arizona (W, 76-71 | 66%)
The Biggest Roadblocks
While Kansas is projected to win most of its remaining games, the Houston matchup stands out as the biggest challenge. With only a 23% chance of victory, the Jayhawks will need a near-perfect performance to escape with a win.
Additionally, BYU on the road could be tricky, as it's essentially a toss-up at 55% Kansas favorability. The final game against Arizona will also be a test, but the Jayhawks are slight favorites at home.
What’s at Stake?
If Kansas can pull off an upset over Houston and win out, they could secure a higher NCAA Tournament seed and enter March Madness with serious momentum. However, even if they follow the projected path and finish 22-9, they’ll still be in a strong position heading into postseason play.
Can they do it? The numbers say it’s a long shot—but not impossible.