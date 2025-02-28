Watch: Christian Braun’s Stunning Rim-Rocking Poster Dunk on Brook Lopez
The Denver Nuggets are again well on their way to the NBA Playoffs and have their eyes set on a deep run again once they get there.
Thursday night the Nuggets were in Milwaukee to take on the Bucks, trailed for the majority of the game. Late in the fourth quarter though, former Kansas star Christian Braun had the highlight of the night for the Nuggets, taking a feed for Nikola Jokic and promptly putting Bucks big man Brook Lopez on a poster.
Check out a highlight of the vicious dunk, that secured a triple-double for Jokic, below.
Braun finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets, who fell 121-112.
Denver will return to action again Friday night as it will be in Detroit to take on the Pistons.
For the year Braun is averaging 14.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while averaging 33 minutes per night.