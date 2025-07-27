College Basketball 2025-26: ESPN's Top 10 Title Contenders Revealed
With the 2025–26 college basketball season approaching, ESPN’s Myron Medcalf and Jeff Borzello have released their latest top 10 title contenders.
Medcalf and Borzello’s list includes all kinds of squads, from veteran-heavy, experienced squads to younger, more raw rosters.
Here’s a look at how their top 10 championship contenders stack up.
10. Duke
9. Kentucky
8. Michigan
7. Louisville
6. BYU
5. St. John’s
4. UConn
3. Houston
2. Florida
1. Purdue
The list features two schools from each power basketball conference (ACC, SEC, Big 12, Big Ten, Big East).
Of course, reigning champion Florida is recognized on the list, finishing No. 2 behind top-ranked Matt Painter and Purdue.
Although top-rated freshman Darryn Peterson has high hopes entering his first season in Lawrence, the Kansas Jayhawks were left off.
Conference foes like 2025 runner-ups Houston and AJ Dybantsa's BYU Cougars made the list and will be challengers in the Big 12 this season.
The Jayhawks will surely use the snub as motivation heading into the season. They are still expected to be one of the most dangerous teams in the country.
Bill Self and his squad will rely heavily on a mix of elite freshmen and returning leaders in 2025-26.