Column: It’s Time for Bill Self to Rethink Kansas’ Lineup After Iowa State Drubbing
On Wednesday, No. 9 Kansas basketball suffered an embarrassing 74-57 defeat at the hands of No. 2 Iowa State, a performance that went far beyond a simple bad night.
This wasn’t just a loss—it was a loud and clear wake-up call. The Jayhawks didn’t just lose; they were outplayed, outcoached, and exposed.
If Bill Self doesn’t take a hard look at his rotation and make some serious changes, this team’s championship aspirations could slip away. Here’s what needs to change.
KJ Adams Jr.: Great Effort, but Hurting the Offense
Nobody questions KJ Adams’ energy or heart, but the offense looks stuck when he’s on the floor. Against Iowa State, it was painfully clear. The Cyclones packed the paint and dared Kansas to shoot over them, knowing Adams doesn’t stretch the floor. It’s time for Self to reduce his minutes or use him more selectively in defensive situations.
Hunter Dickinson Needs a Breather
Hunter Dickinson was supposed to dominate the Big 12, but lately, he’s looked slow and worn down. Against Iowa State, he managed just six points and eight rebounds while struggling to keep up with the Cyclones’ pace. Meanwhile, Flory Bidunga came off the bench and brought energy Kansas desperately needed. Maybe Dickinson would benefit from shorter stints on the floor to stay fresh, especially against high-energy teams like Iowa State.
Dajuan Harris Jr. Is in a Funk
Harris is the heartbeat of this team, but something’s off. He’s been hesitant to shoot, his turnovers are creeping up, and he just doesn’t look like himself. Against Iowa State, he had seven assists but couldn’t control the tempo or spark the offense. He was also a brutal 1-for-6 at the stripe. Giving him a bit of a reduced role—or at least letting Zeke Mayo share the playmaking load—might help him snap out of it.
David Coit and AJ Storr Aren’t Cutting It
Self has given David Coit some minutes off the bench, but it’s hard to see why. Against Iowa State, he contributed absolutely nothing in six minutes. AJ Storr, a transfer from Wisconsin, hasn’t lived up to the hype either. He’s been inconsistent on both ends of the floor, and his five points and four fouls on 2-of-6 shooting didn’t exactly help Kansas in Ames.
Rylan Griffen and Shakeel Moore Need More Minutes
Two bright spots in Kansas’ rotation? Rylan Griffen and Shakeel Moore. Griffen has shown he can hit big shots, and Moore plays with the kind of energy Kansas desperately needs. Both players bring a spark whenever they’re on the floor, and they’ve earned the right to play more.
Zeke Mayo Is the Star Kansas Needs to Lean On
If there’s one guy Kansas can count on right now, it’s Zeke Mayo. He dropped 17 points against Iowa State and was one of the few Jayhawks who looked ready for the moment. His scoring, playmaking, and confidence are exactly what this team needs. Self should think about building the offense more around Mayo even more while pairing him with Griffen, Moore, and Bidunga to maximize spacing and energy.
Rakease Passmore Deserves a Shot
Why not give Rakease Passmore a real look? The freshman hasn’t had much of a chance to prove himself, but at this point, what does Kansas have to lose? His athleticism and upside could inject some life into this team.
Bottom Line...
The pieces are there for Kansas to be great, but the current rotation isn’t working. Bill Self needs to shake things up—and fast. If he leans into the players bringing energy and production, this team could turn things around. But if he sticks with the same old lineup, it might be a long season in Lawrence.