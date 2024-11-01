Darryn Peterson's Decision: Will Kansas Basketball Lock in the Nation's Top Guard?
Five-star guard Darryn Peterson, the top-ranked guard in the 2025 recruiting class, is set to make his much-anticipated college decision tonight at 8:00 p.m. CT.
Kansas currently leads as the frontrunner, having made a strong impression on Peterson over the summer with their storied guard-friendly program.
KU head coach Bill Self's reputation for developing guards and building winning teams has given the Jayhawks a clear edge, along with their Adidas connection, though Peterson’s other finalists—Ohio State, Kansas State, and USC—are still very much in the mix.
Ohio State poses the biggest threat to Kansas’s lead. As Peterson's home state school, Ohio State has ramped up efforts in recent weeks, with assistant coach Jake Diebler spearheading a late recruiting push to lure Peterson back to Ohio.
The Buckeyes hope that proximity to family and the chance to represent his home state could sway Peterson toward Columbus. Meanwhile, Kansas State has also been aggressive, making their case to Peterson with a compelling pitch that emphasizes immediate impact and development.
With decision time fast approaching, Kansas remains in a favorable position, but Ohio State's persistent push makes tonight’s announcement anything but a done deal.
