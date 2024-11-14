Dual-Sport Star? Kansas Scores Commitment from 2025 Four-Star WR Jaden Nickens
Kansas football just landed a major commitment for the class of 2025 with four-star wide receiver Jaden Nickens, making him the second wide receiver to pledge to the Jayhawks in just one week.
Nickens, a standout in both football and basketball at Sierra Canyon School, has chosen Kansas with the intent to play both sports, a rare dual commitment that will add depth to both the football and basketball programs.
Though Nickens' scholarship is for football, the chance to pursue both sports was a significant factor in his decision.
Despite being unranked in basketball, his athletic prowess has positioned him as a top-rated recruit in Kansas’ class. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound athlete was initially committed to Oklahoma but reopened his recruitment in March of this year.
In football, Nickens is currently ranked as the fifth-best athlete in the 2025 class, with Rivals.com previously rating him as the 21st overall prospect nationally in 2023.
Originally from Douglass High School in Oklahoma, Nickens transferred to Sierra Canyon, where he has continued to excel.