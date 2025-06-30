EA Sports Teaser Would Be a Dream Come True for Kansas Jayhawks Fans
EA Sports hasn’t released a college basketball video game since NCAA Basketball 10 dropped in 2009 with Blake Griffin on the cover.
But 15 years later, fans of the Kansas Jayhawks and other schools across the country might be able to play with their favorite teams sooner rather than later.
The company's latest teaser on its X account hinted at a return with the caption: "Bring the Madness. Let’s run it back."
The tease from EA is the first real sign of life in the college hoops video game landscape in over a decade.
2K Games released its first basketball game in 1999 and took over the market by the late 2000s, meaning EA Sports could potentially re-enter the basketball video game landscape after the discontinuation of NBA Live in 2019.
College Football 25 was already a hit last year and is continuing its franchise, but everyone knows that the city of Lawrence lives and breathes basketball.
Given how well the football reboot has been received, the timing makes perfect sense. NIL deals now allow EA to include real players, which removes the legal roadblocks that shut the franchise down in the first place.
Expect more details to be released soon.