Elite 2025 Five-Star Guard Darryn Peterson Commits to Kansas Basketball
After a competitive recruitment process, five-star guard Darryn Peterson, the top-ranked combo guard in the 2025 class, has officially committed to the Kansas Jayhawks.
Live on CBS Sports HQ, the guard told 247Sports’ Eric Bossi that he’ll soon be donning the crimson and blue.
The Jayhawks made Peterson a priority early on, with head coach Bill Self and his team recognizing his potential to be a cornerstone of the program’s future. Now, with his commitment sealed, Kansas has successfully landed one of the nation’s most dynamic players, a move that will undoubtedly elevate the Jayhawks’ in the future.
Peterson, ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect for 2025 by 247Sports, is celebrated for his rare skill set and unmatched versatility.
Standing 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-10.5 wingspan and an 8-foot-7 standing reach, he possesses the size, strength, and athleticism that make him a formidable presence on both ends of the court. His ability to generate offense is exceptional, combining a lethal jump shot with elite ball-handling skills. Defenses have struggled to contain him, as he can easily create his own shot and weave through coverage with ease.
These abilities have truly put him in a league of his own among his peers.
Before his recent transfer to Prolific Prep in Napa, California—currently the No. 1 ranked high school basketball program in the country—Peterson showcased his skills at Huntington Prep in West Virginia.
There, he averaged an impressive 23.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game during the 2022-2023 season. His commitment to improving his game led him to Prolific Prep, where he continues to develop under elite competition, preparing him well for the intensity of college basketball.
Peterson selected the Jayhawks over numerous programs, including Ohio State, USC, and Kansas State.
For Kansas, Peterson brings not only an offensive arsenal but a true defensive presence.
With his length and athleticism, he’s equipped to challenge shots and dominate in transition, where his speed gives him an edge over defenders. As a passer, he has the vision to facilitate plays for teammates, making him a true dual-threat guard who will give Kansas multiple options in their backcourt.
Peterson is the first commitment in the Jayhawks’ 2025 class, but he’s just the beginning as Kansas sets its sights on building a legendary recruiting class.