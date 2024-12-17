Elite Five-Star Forward Bryson Tiller Set to Begin Kansas Career Early
Kansas head coach Bill Self confirmed Monday that Class of 2025 signee Bryson Tiller will enroll early and join the Jayhawks for the second semester, a move his family and the Kansas City Star has since confirmed.
Tiller, a 6-foot-10 forward ranked No. 20 overall in the 2025 class, will arrive on campus January 6 and redshirt for the remainder of the season.
Tiller, a standout prospect from Atlanta’s Overtime Elite program, committed to Kansas in November, announcing the decision live on 247Sports. Hyped for his versatility, size, and advanced skill set for his age, Tiller has long been viewed as one of the most promising forwards in his class.
At 6-foot-10, he brings a rare combination of physical tools and polish to the floor.
Tiller is an explosive athlete with a knack for finishing at the rim, while his growing perimeter game and court awareness make him a valuable asset on both ends. He also flashes high-level defensive potential, capable of protecting the paint and switching onto smaller players when needed.
By enrolling early, Tiller will get a head start on developing in Kansas’ system under Self, learning the team’s schemes and preparing to make an immediate impact when he officially debuts in the 2024-25 season.
While he won’t see game action this year, the opportunity to practice with the team will accelerate his transition to college basketball and give him a leg up heading into next season.