Elite Top-50 Combo Guard Schedules Visit to Kansas Basketball
Kansas basketball continues its pursuit of top-tier talent with Isaiah Denis, an elite 6-foot-5 combo guard from Davidson, North Carolina, setting his sights on a visit to Lawrence.
Ranked No. 47 nationally by 247Sports, Denis is one of the most sought-after recruits in the class of 2025. His scheduled visit will coincide with the highly anticipated "Late Night in the Phog" on October 18-19, marking a key stop in his recruitment, as first reported by 247Sports' Travis Branham.
Denis, a standout from Davidson Day School, has made waves with his versatile skill set on both ends of the floor. Known for his sharp shooting, Denis connected on 36 percent of his three-pointers during the EYBL season, showcasing his ability to score both off the catch and the dribble.
Beyond his shooting, Denis has shown flashes of potential as a playmaker, excelling at creating opportunities for himself and his teammates. His athleticism and ability to finish above the rim make him a big-time offensive threat.
As a top combo guard recruit, Denis is ranked No. 9 in his position and the second-best prospect in North Carolina according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
This year's event will be headlined by hip-hop DJ Lil John, adding to the excitement in historic Allen Fieldhouse.
The event, which first began in 1985, is known for its electric atmosphere and features music, dance routines, scrimmages, and player introductions.
