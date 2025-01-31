ESPN FPI Predicts Kansas Basketball Loss to Baylor
Kansas basketball is riding high after a thrilling 91-87 win over UCF on Jan. 28, where Hunter Dickinson and Zeke Mayo both dropped 24 points.
But according to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (FPI), the Jayhawks might be in for a tough one on Saturday when they take on Baylor in Waco.
The Bears have won two of their last three games but are coming off a 93-89 overtime loss at BYU.
Still, they’ve been nearly unbeatable at home this season, boasting a 9-1 record at the Ferrell Center. That home-court edge is likely why ESPN Analytics gives Baylor a 54.6% chance to win, slightly ahead of Kansas at 45.4%.
This Big 12 battle should be a close one, with both teams looking to boost their conference standing.
Can Kansas keep its momentum rolling, or will Baylor’s home dominance be too much to overcome? We’ll find out Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN.