ESPN Analyst Joe Lunardi Reveals Kansas Basketball Projected Seeding

The Jayhawks are in unfamiliar territory under Bill Self.

Feb 24, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
On Tuesday, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi dropped his latest bracketology update, slotting Kansas as a No. 6 seed in the South Region (Atlanta).

The Jayhawks are currently projected to open in Providence against No. 11 seed Ohio State, with a potential matchup against No. 3 seed Kentucky on deck if they advance.

It’s been a strange season for Kansas. The analytics still believe in them—they’re sitting at No. 11 in ESPN’s BPI—but they’ve fallen completely out of the AP Top 25.

That pretty much sums up how inconsistent they’ve been. Some nights, they look like a team that could make a deep tournament run. Other nights, they’re struggling to put it all together.

Their biggest challenge right now? A brutal remaining schedule. Kansas still has to face Texas Tech, Houston, and Arizona, three teams that could make or break their seeding.

With the toughest remaining strength of schedule in the country, they have plenty of chances to prove themselves, but it won’t be easy.

Right now, the Jayhawks are in that awkward space where metrics love them, but voters aren’t convinced.

If they can finish strong and pick up key wins, they’ll improve their seeding and could sneak back into the rankings. But if the inconsistency continues, they could be staring at a tougher tournament path.

Either way, the next few weeks will define where they stand come Selection Sunday.

