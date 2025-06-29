Ex-Kansas Guard Zeke Mayo Signs With Washington Wizards for Summer League
Zeke Mayo returning home to Lawrence for his senior year ended up being one of the best gets for the Kansas Jayhawks this past season.
The 6-foot-4 guard had some very good performances in a Kansas uniform, and now gets the chance to prove he can play at the next level after going undrafted.
For the NBA Summer League, Zeke Mayo will be joining the Washington Wizards. With this signing, the Wizards were able to get yet another sharpshooter after acquiring Illinois guard Will Riley in the draft. And now they're gettng an efficient shooter.
Mayo put up 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game last season on 44.7% shooting. He also shot 42.2% from behind the arc with several big plays throughout the season.
Mayo also made a big jump coming to Kansas, as he transferred from a smaller program at South Dakota State.
However, he easily fit into one of the toughest conferences in college basketball while playing for a very historic program.
When Mayo is around other talent he performs at a high level, and his game can translate well in the NBA. He will be playing next to fellow youngsters Tre Johnson and Will Riley, two very high-level players.
The NBA Summer League will be starting up in a few weeks. Games will happen over a span of 10 days, making it a tight window for Mayo to prove he belongs at the next level.
If he gets hot, he has a chance to shoot his way in.