Flory Bidunga Ties Historic Record Under Bill Self in Kansas Victory
In just his first season at Kansas, Flory Bidunga is already making history. During the Kansas Jayhawks’ dominant win over UCF on Sunday, the freshman forward recorded six blocks, tying a program milestone under head coach Bill Self.
Since Self took the reins at Kansas in 2003, only one other freshman has achieved at least six blocks in a game: Joel Embiid. Embiid, now an NBA superstar and league MVP, set the standard for Kansas big men during his lone season in Lawrence, and had three games with six blocks or more.
Bidunga’s performance against UCF showed glimpses of similar potential.
In addition to his six blocks, the freshman contributed 12 points and five rebounds, making his presence felt on both ends of the court. His timing and instincts on defense were especially notable, as he swatted away shot after shot and disrupted UCF’s offensive rhythm.
Bidunga’s six-block performance not only etched his name alongside Embiid but also highlighted his growing role on this year’s Kansas squad.
Playing alongside veteran center Hunter Dickinson, Bidunga provides a dynamic defensive anchor and complements the team’s more experienced stars.
As the season progresses, Bidunga will have more opportunities to showcase his skills. But for now, he’s already proven that he belongs in the conversation with some of the greats who have come through Kansas.