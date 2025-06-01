Former Kansas Basketball Star Johnny Furphy Advances to NBA Finals
Former Kansas Jayhawks star Johnny Furphy and the Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks 125-108 on Saturday to advance to the NBA Finals.
In an exciting matchup between Furphy's squad and the No. 3-seeded Knicks, Indiana got the best of Jalen Brunson and Co., sending New York home in Game 6.
Across the series, Furphy appeared in two games, playing one minute and grabbing one rebound in Indiana's Game 5 loss. He also was on the court for about 30 seconds as the Pacers dribbled the ball out to reach the finals.
As a rookie, Furphy played 50 games, averaging 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds on 38.0% field goal shooting. The 6-foot-8 Australian is just 20 years old and holds plenty of long-term potential.
Both teams feature a Kansas basketball alum. Kevin McCullar did not play any games in the series but was on the Knicks' roster.
Furphy was the No. 35 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and McCullar was taken later in the second round at No. 56 overall.
The duo played at Kansas together in the 2023-24 season and were the only Jayhawks selected in last year's draft.
Furphy and the Pacers open the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 5, against the 68-win Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the Western Conference Finals.