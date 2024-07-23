Former Kansas Forward Jalen Wilson named 2024 NBA Summer League MVP
Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson, a former Kansas Jayhawk, has been named the Most Valuable Player of the 2024 NBA Summer League.
Wilson was outstanding across the five exhibition games in Las Vegas, quickly making a name for himself and potentially earning a spot in Brooklyn's new-look rotation.
One of his most dominant performances came on Friday night against the Magic, where he recorded a 33-point, 10-rebound double-double and knocked down the game-sealing shot in overtime.
Wilson, the No. 51 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, was the second-leading scorer in the Summer League with 109 total points, including three games where he scored at least 25 points. In addition to being named MVP, Wilson earned a spot on the NBA 2K25 All-Summer League Second Team.
During his time at Kansas, Wilson was a 2022 NCAA National Champion and a 2023 Consensus All-America First Team selection. In his rookie season with the Nets in 2023-24, he averaged 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 15.4 minutes per game.