Former Kansas Star Christian Braun Delivers Electric Performance in Nuggets’ Victory

Braun is making waves in Denver, having a breakout season with the Nuggets.

Cooper Perdew

Jan 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Former Kansas Jayhawk Christian Braun recorded a 20-point double-double in the Denver Nuggets’ 119-105 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Braun tallied 20 points and 11 rebounds in 36 minutes as Denver improved to 26-16 overall following the road victory in Orlando.

Braun has been a key contributor to the Nuggets’ starting lineup, averaging 33 minutes, 13.8 points, and 4.8 rebounds per game in 41 appearances this season. He is also shooting a career-high 56% from the field, showcasing his efficiency and impact on the team’s success.

Braun played in 101 career games at Kansas from 2019-2022 before being drafted 21st overall by Denver in the 2022 NBA Draft. During his college career, he averaged 10.1 points and five rebounds per game.

Braun’s time with the Jayhawks included winning the 2022 NCAA National Championship and earning accolades such as 2019-20 Big 12 All-Freshman, 2021-22 All-Big 12 second team, 2022 All-Big 12 Tournament Team, and 2022 NCAA Tournament All-Region Team.

At Kansas, Braun was the kind of player who could flip a game on its head—diving for steals, grabbing clutch rebounds, or throwing down an emphatic dunk just when the team needed a spark.

Now in the pros, he’s showing that same relentless energy and skill that made him a fan favorite in Lawrence, proving he can make a difference every single night.

