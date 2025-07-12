KANSAS

Former Kansas Star Christian Braun Shows off New Look After Haircut

The baby-faced Christian Braun, one of Kansas' top NBA products, will be rocking a new hairstyle next season.

Joshua Schulman

Dec 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) shoots against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) shoots against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Kansas Jayhawks guard and 2022 national champion Christian Braun ranks among the best KU alums currently playing in the NBA.

Entering Year 4 of his professional career, "CB" will look a bit different moving forward.

An Instagram post from earlier this month shows Braun with a brand-new buzzcut.

Jayhawk fans have become familiar with Braun’s traditional combover, but he opted to shave most of it off in the offseason.

Ditching his previous hairstyle certainly gives him a meaner, more fierce look.

In the post, Braun was also seen representing his roots with a Kansas City Chiefs jersey. Denver Nuggets fans (many of whom root for the Broncos) didn't seem too happy about Braun's decision to wear Chiefs red.

Braun took a massive leap with the Nuggets in the 2024-25 campaign, averaging a career-high 15.4 points and 5.2 rebounds in 79 games (77 starts). He quickly became a fan favorite during his three years in Lawrence and is now enjoying a successful NBA career.

We’ll see if rocking a new hairstyle allows Braun to improve his game even further next season.

feed

Published
Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

Home/Basketball