Former Kansas Star Christian Braun Shows off New Look After Haircut
Former Kansas Jayhawks guard and 2022 national champion Christian Braun ranks among the best KU alums currently playing in the NBA.
Entering Year 4 of his professional career, "CB" will look a bit different moving forward.
An Instagram post from earlier this month shows Braun with a brand-new buzzcut.
Jayhawk fans have become familiar with Braun’s traditional combover, but he opted to shave most of it off in the offseason.
Ditching his previous hairstyle certainly gives him a meaner, more fierce look.
In the post, Braun was also seen representing his roots with a Kansas City Chiefs jersey. Denver Nuggets fans (many of whom root for the Broncos) didn't seem too happy about Braun's decision to wear Chiefs red.
Braun took a massive leap with the Nuggets in the 2024-25 campaign, averaging a career-high 15.4 points and 5.2 rebounds in 79 games (77 starts). He quickly became a fan favorite during his three years in Lawrence and is now enjoying a successful NBA career.
We’ll see if rocking a new hairstyle allows Braun to improve his game even further next season.