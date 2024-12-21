Former Kansas Star Gradey Dick Thriving in Second NBA Season
Gradey Dick is starting to turn heads in his second season with the Toronto Raptors.
The former Kansas basketball standout has been on a roll recently, showing why he was such a highly touted prospect coming out of college.
On Thursday night, Dick stuffed the stat sheet in the Raptors’ 101-94 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. He finished with 19 points on 6-for-14 shooting, including 4-of-8 from deep, along with six rebounds, two assists, a block, and a steal in 33 minutes.
It’s the latest in a string of solid performances for Dick, who’s been a bright spot for Toronto in December.
Just a game earlier against the Bulls, Dick had one of his best outings of the season, dropping 27 points on 9-of-20 shooting. He’s been a consistent scoring presence lately, averaging 19.5 points per game over his last six contests while hitting 36.4% of his three-point attempts.
Kansas fans remember exactly how good Dick was during his time in Lawrence.
As a freshman, he lit it up from beyond the arc, averaging 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting over 40% from three. He had a knack for delivering in big moments, whether it was a 26-point game against Oklahoma State or a clutch performance in the NCAA Tournament.
Dick’s energy, charisma, and ability to hit tough shots made him a fan favorite and a key piece for Bill Self’s squad. That same confidence and shooting ability are starting to show up more regularly in the NBA.
After an up-and-down rookie season, Dick seems to be finding his groove. He’s looking more comfortable on the floor, making quicker decisions, and showing off an expanded offensive game.
Whether he’s hitting threes, grabbing rebounds, or contributing on defense, Dick is becoming a player the Raptors can rely on.
Sure, there have been some inconsistent moments, but that’s normal for a young player.
What matters is that Dick is clearly trending in the right direction, and his recent hot streak is proof of that.