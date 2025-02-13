Former Kansas Star Kelly Oubre Explodes in Philadelphia’s Close Defeat
Kelly Oubre Jr. continues to impress this season, putting up a season-high 30 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 100-96 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.
The former Kansas basketball star was on fire, shooting 10-of-16 from the field, knocking down 2-of-3 from deep, and going a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. He also chipped in three rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes of action.
It’s clear that Oubre has really settled into a crucial role for the Sixers, particularly when some of their stars have been sidelined.
This performance marked yet another example of how he's been stepping up when the team needs him most.
In fact, he’s been on a roll lately, scoring in double digits in six of his seven games this month. Since the beginning of February, he's been averaging 15.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.
Oubre's ability to contribute across the board—scoring, rebounding, and playing defense—has made him a key piece in the 76ers' rotation.
The guy is a versatile forward who can stretch the floor, attack the rim, and defend. And with Philly needing some extra scoring punch, especially when stars like Joel Embiid and Jared McCain have been unavailable, Oubre's confidence and production have been a major boost.
As Kansas fans know, Oubre’s game was built on a foundation of hard work and raw talent during his one season under Bill Self— and even though the Sixers came up short against the Nets, Oubre's continued growth and high-level performances are encouraging.