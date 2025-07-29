Former Teammate of Ex-Kansas Star Hunter Dickinson Tragically Passes Away
Tulane basketball star Gregg Glenn III unexpectedly died at the age of 22, the school’s vice president of student affairs announced on Monday.
The university did not provide further details about the incident besides that it was a ‘tragic accident.’
Glenn had close ties to former Kansas Jayhawks All-American Hunter Dickinson, who sent his condolences on social media.
"We were just talking about how we were gonna link up when I got back to [New Orleans], R.I.P," Dickinson wrote in an emotional message on his Instagram story.
Dickinson, now a member of the New Orleans Pelicans’ organization, played with Glenn in the 2022-23 campaign at Michigan when Dickinson was a junior and Glenn was a freshman. That offseason, both players entered the transfer portal and committed to different schools.
Glenn was an impact player at Tulane across his two seasons in New Orleans, averaging 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds on 49.8% in 2024-25. He was expected to assume a featured role in the upcoming year.
The university's statement described him as 'an individual who brought joy and light to those around him.'
Rest in peace, Gregg Glenn III.