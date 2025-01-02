How Far Did Kansas Basketball Fall in Crucial NET Rankings After WVU Loss?
After suffering a loss to West Virginia to open Big 12 play, Kansas basketball saw a slight dip in the NCAA’s NET rankings. However, the drop wasn’t as dramatic as some might have expected.
The Jayhawks fell just one spot, moving from No. 20 to No. 21 in the latest update. Kansas now stands at 9-3 overall, with a 0-1 record in Big 12 play following the loss to the Mountaineers.
One key component to note in the NET rankings is the WAB (Wins Against Bubble) metric, which tracks victories over teams in the tournament bubble. Kansas is currently 7-1 in that category, which adds to their overall profile.
They’re also 2-3 in Quadrant 1 games and have solid marks in Quadrant 2 (2-0), Quadrant 3 (2-0), and Quadrant 4 (3-0), which helps cushion the impact of the loss.
While the loss to West Virginia didn’t significantly affect their NET ranking, the Jayhawks will need to focus on getting back on track in Big 12 play.
With more conference games on the horizon, maintaining a strong record in those matchups will be crucial for Kansas to stay in the upper echelon of the rankings and avoid any further drops as the season progresses.